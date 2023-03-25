Wesneski will open the year as the Cubs' fifth starter, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Wesneski was the man most fantasy players wanted to win the job, but he had to beat out Adrian Sampson and Javier Assad to win it. The opening is technically only a temporary one, with Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) seemingly tracking towards a debut sometime in May, but there's every chance Wesneski will have pitched well enough to lock himself into a starting role by that point. The 25-year-old has made just five big-league starts, but his 2.18 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 33:7 K:BB in 33 MLB innings last year give plenty of reason for optimism.