Taillon didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Reds, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts across 5.2 innings.

Both runs allowed by Taillon came on a pair of solo homers by lefties JJ Bleday and Nathaniel Lowe, and Taillon has now surrendered 11 home runs across 40.1 innings this season. Only Zack Littell (13) has allowed more long balls. Taillon threw 100 pitches against Cincinnati but generated just eight whiffs. On the season, he owns a 4.24 ERA and 36:14 K:BB over seven starts. A flyball pitcher, Taillon is also giving up plenty of hard contact, while his 6.02 FIP suggests he's been lucky. Taillon's 91.7 mph fastball velocity is a career-low mark.