Taillon (0-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing eight runs (six earned) on six hits and three walks over 2.1 innings against the Phillies. He struck out one.

Taillon served up a season-high six earned runs and has given up multiple runs in four straight outings since returning from the injured list. During that stretch, he's surrendered more runs (19) than innings pitched (12.2) and has an ugly 11:6 K:BB. If he continues on this trend, another stint on the injured list may be in the cards, but for now, he's projected to pitch again during the finale of a three-game set versus the Mets.