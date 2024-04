Taillon (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Tennessee on Sunday, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Taillon didn't pitch at all during spring training due a strained back, but he was able to face hitters near the end of camp and has now been cleared to test his back in a game environment. It's unclear exactly how many starts the Cubs want Taillon to make before he returns to Chicago, but it will likely take him multiple outings to build up to a starter's workload.