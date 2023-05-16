Taillon allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.2 innings in Monday's loss to Houston. He struck out one and did not factor in the decision.

Taillon got off to a rocky start Monday, yielding all four runs in the first inning. He gave up five hits in the frame, including a two-run double by Jose Abreu. Taillon then settled in for 3.2 scoreless innings to limit the damage. His ERA jumped to 6.66 with a 26:7 K:BB through 24.1 frames. He's projected to take the mound in Philadelphia this weekend.