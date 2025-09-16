Taillon (10-6) allowed two hits and two walks over six scoreless frames to pick up the win Monday at Pittsburgh. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander showed no issues handling the league's lowest scoring lineup in this 88-pitch performance. Taillon conceded just one extra-base hit -- a Spencer Horwitz two-bagger in the sixth -- as the Pirates never came close to sniffing a run. Through 116.2 total innings, Taillon has pitched to a 3.93 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 86:25 K:BB. The 33-year-old is currently scheduled to make his next start on the road at Cincinnati this weekend.