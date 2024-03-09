Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Taillon was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Rockies due to lower-back tightness, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Taillon's back tightened up on him during pregame warmups, and Counsell said the Cubs should have an update on Taillon's status and return timeline Sunday. Taillon has yet to appear in a game this spring and is coming off a 4.84 ERA season -- the highest mark of his seven-year career.