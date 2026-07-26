Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Hit hard in sixth loss

Taillon (2-6) took the loss Sunday against the Pirates, allowing seven runs on six hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out three.

Taillon was clobbered by the Pittsburgh bats Sunday, serving up three home runs and a double as well. The 34-year-old right-hander has been stung by the long ball all year long -- he's tied with Zack Littell and Aaron Nola for the National League lead with 25 homers allowed despite making six fewer appearances than those other two hurlers. Taillon is set to bring a 5.92 ERA, his career-worst mark, 1.36 WHIP and 68:27 K:BB over 76 innings into a tough matchup against the Yankees.