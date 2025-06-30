Taillon (7-6) took the loss Sunday against Houston, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

Taillon couldn't complete five innings Sunday, as the Astros worked him up to 107 pitches before a two-run home run by Jose Altuve prompted manager Craig Counsell to pull Taillon. Taillon has surrendered six home runs in his last three starts, going 0-3 with a 10.66 ERA and nine strikeouts over 12.2 innings during that stretch. He'll look to get back on track against the Cardinals next weekend.