Taillon pitched five scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out seven batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Taillon recorded easily his best start of the campaign, as he allowed a combined seven earned runs over nine innings across his previous two outings. The right-hander held the Dodgers to just four baserunners on two singles and two walks, and he exited after five frames with a 1-0 lead. However, the Cubs offense couldn't produce any more runs, and Taillon had to settle for a no-decision when Los Angeles notched a walkoff win in the ninth. Nonetheless, this was a promising start for the veteran hurler, who now holds a 4.50 ERA across 14 innings on the campaign.