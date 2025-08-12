Manager Craig Counsell said Taillon (calf) will make a third rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday before rejoining the major-league rotation, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The veteran right-hander allowed one earned run and threw 78 pitches over 4.2 innings during his second rehab outing last week, and he'll make one more start in the minors Wednesday before returning to the Cubs. That lines up Taillon for a matchup early next week with Brewers, which have gone 18-4 since the All-Star break and have the best record in baseball.