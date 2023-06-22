Taillon isn't expected to make another start until next week, as the Cubs have named Justin Steele and Marcus Stroman as their starters for their two-game weekend series in London versus the Cardinals, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Taillon last pitched Sunday, so he wasn't an option to make a start during the Cubs' three-game series with the Pirates that ran Monday through Wednesday. Due to off days Thursday and Friday while they make the trip overseas, the Cubs will use the break in the schedule to reorder the rotation and have their top two starters take the hill in London. It's unclear if Taillon will be available out of the bullpen during the London series, as the Cubs may not want to overwork him ahead of his likely return to the rotation at some point during next week's three-game set with the Phillies.