Taillon will start Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series against the Padres on Thursday, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

After turning in a 3.68 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 129.2 frames in the regular season, Taillon will take the mound in Thursday's win-or-go-home meeting. The 33-year-old has already faced the Padres once this year, allowing two earned runs over 5.1 innings during a 10-4 loss on April 14.