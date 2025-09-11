Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Punches out two in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taillon didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Atlanta, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out two.
Taillon appeared to have a slight limitation on his workload in his return from the injured list, as he threw just 79 pitches Wednesday. The veteran right-hander still managed to supply 4.1 decent frames for the Cubs, although the two strikeouts represented his second-fewest total of the season. Taillon will be aiming to handle a full starter's workload in his next appearance, which lines up as a favorable matchup against the last-place Pirates. Through 110.2 innings, he has a 4.15 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 83:23 K:BB.
More News
-
Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Brought back from IL ahead of start•
-
Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Rejoining rotation Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Making rehab start Thursday•
-
Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Returns to injured list•
-
Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Exits early Sunday•
-
Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Sharp in return•