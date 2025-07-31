Taillon (calf) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, per MLB.com.

Taillon faced hitters in a 40-pitch live batting practice session Tuesday, and his next step is a rehab assignment for Iowa. The veteran has already been able to build his stamina up some by throwing off a mound during his recovery from a calf strain, so his rehab stint may be fairly brief. Taillon has been out since June 29, and Chicago manager Craig Counsell said a few days later that the pitcher would miss about a month, so the righty appears to be on track to return to the Cubs' rotation in the near future.