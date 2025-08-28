The Cubs placed Taillon on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a left groin strain, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The injury forced him to make an early exit in his most recent start this past Sunday against the Angels, and after Taillon didn't bounce back as well as hoped in his bullpen session earlier this week, the Cubs have opted to send him back to the shelf for the second time this season. The right-hander had previously missed about two months due to a right calf strain prior to being activated Aug. 19 and making two starts for the Cubs before being shut down again with the groin issue. Javier Assad was recalled from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move and will replace Taillon in the rotation during this weekend's series in Colorado.