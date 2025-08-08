Taillon (calf) will not make his scheduled rehab start for Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

It's uncertain whether this is due to a setback, but that seems likely given the timing of the scratch. With recent trade acquisition Mike Soroka (shoulder) landing on the injured list, the Cubs could be forced to turn to Brad Keller, Ben Brown and/or Jordan Wicks for starts in the coming weeks.