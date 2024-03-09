Taillon will no longer start the Cubs' Cactus League game against Colorado on Saturday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
The reason for Taillon's late scratch is unclear, but the 32-year-old righty will have to wait a bit longer to make his spring debut nonetheless. Thomas Pannone will start against the Rockies in Taillon's place.
