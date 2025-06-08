Taillon (6-3) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over seven innings in a 6-1 victory over the Tigers. He struck out five.

The right-hander needed only 84 pitches (56 strikes) to deliver his fifth straight quality start, and his ninth in 13 trips to the mound. Taillon will take a four-start win streak into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Pirates.