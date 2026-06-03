Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Takes loss despite quality start

Taillon (2-5) took the loss Tuesday against the Athletics, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over 6.1 innings.

Taillon turned in a respectable outing, but Chicago's offense provided little support as the right-hander dropped to 0-4 over his last six starts and remained without a win since April 29. The biggest issue once again was the long ball, as the veteran surrendered a solo homer to Nick Kurtz in the third inning and now leads the majors with 20 home runs allowed this season. Taillon currently owns the fourth-highest qualified ERA in MLB at 5.13 and his 6.58 FIP is even more alarming, sitting 1.14 points higher than the next closest qualified pitcher. He will seek to build off Tuesday's successes in his next start, scheduled against San Francisco next.