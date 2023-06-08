Taillon (1-4) allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Angels.

Mike Trout and Luis Rengifo each hit solo home runs off Taillon, making this the third time in 10 starts he's allowed multiple homers. He stayed in to begin the sixth inning but faded as the Angels established a lead, and the Cubs couldn't bounce back. Taillon has allowed at least four runs in five of his last six outings, and he's still yet to complete six innings in any appearance. He's at a 7.02 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 40:15 K:BB through 42.1 innings. Taillon is projected for a home start versus the Pirates next week.