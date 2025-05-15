Taillon (2-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Taillon surrendered four home runs in his previous start and couldn't keep the ball inside the park once again Wednesday. Three of the four hits he allowed to the Marlins were long balls, with Kyle Stowers hitting two and Agustin Ramirez accounting for one. Though Taillon hadn't yielded multiple home runs since his season debut before this stretch, he's been tagged for a homer in all but two starts this year. Over 49.2 innings, he owns a 4.53 ERA and a 42:9 K:BB. Taillon will look to get back on track in his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against Miami.