Assad did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Tigers. He struck out four.

Assad has been pitching well since filling in for Marcus Stroman (ribs) in Chicago's rotation, working to a 2.45 ERA in his last three starts (18.1 innings). Overall, the 26-year-old Assad is 2-2 with a 3.13 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 53:30 K:BB across 72 innings this season. He's currently lined up to make his next start on the road against the Pirates.