Cubs' Javier Assad: Back in bullpen Sunday

Assad tossed a perfect inning of relief Sunday in the Cubs' 10-2 win over the Royals.

Assad had started in both of his previous two appearances, but he looks poised to stick in a relief role after the Cubs acquired Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes prior to Aug. 3 trade deadline and broke them into the rotation last week. Pitching out of the bullpen for the first time since July 25, Assad made quick work of the Royals, needing just five pitches to retire the side and close out the blowout win. Expect most of Assad's opportunities moving forward to come in lower-leverage situations.