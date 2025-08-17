Assad didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Pirates, allowing a run on five hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three.

While Assad was limited to 65 pitches Sunday, it was a step in the right direction for the 28-year-old right-hander, who gave up four runs over four innings in his season debut against the Blue Jays. Still, Assad, who pitched to a 3.73 ERA in 29 starts last season, could find himself relegated to a bullpen role down the stretch with Jameson Taillon (calf) scheduled to return to the rotation Monday.