Cubs' Javier Assad: Better in second outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Assad didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Pirates, allowing a run on five hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three.
While Assad was limited to 65 pitches Sunday, it was a step in the right direction for the 28-year-old right-hander, who gave up four runs over four innings in his season debut against the Blue Jays. Still, Assad, who pitched to a 3.73 ERA in 29 starts last season, could find himself relegated to a bullpen role down the stretch with Jameson Taillon (calf) scheduled to return to the rotation Monday.
