Cubs' Javier Assad: Carried to sixth win by offense

Assad (6-1) picked up the win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander collected the victory in his third straight start and fifth straight winning decision despite serving up homers to Jared Young and Francisco Alvarez in the fourth inning, as the Cubs out-slugged the home squad 10-3. Assad has been impressive since rejoining the big-league rotation in June, and over four starts this month he's delivered a 1.96 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB in 23 innings. He'll look to stay locked in for his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Padres.