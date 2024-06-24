Assad (4-3) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while failing to record a strikeout over 4.1 innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Mets.

Assad has failed to complete five innings in four of his last nine starts. The Mets did most of their damage in the third inning, as Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo hit back-to-back home runs to account for three of the four runs on Assad's line. The right-hander is now at a 3.04 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 79:33 K:BB through 83 innings across 16 starts this year. He's projected for a road game in Milwaukee in his next start.