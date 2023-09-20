Assad (4-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 14-1 rout of the Pirates, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out eight.

A Ke'Bryan Hayes solo shot in the third inning was the only blemish on Assad's line as the 26-year-old righty set a new career high for strikeouts in a game. Since getting fully stretched out and locking down a spot in the Cubs rotation in mid-August, Assad sports a 2.68 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB through 47 innings. He'll likely next take the mound this weekend at home against the Rockies.