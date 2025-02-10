Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Assad is dealing with oblique soreness and will undergo imaging Monday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It's not clear when Assad was injured, but the issue is significant enough that he's being sent in for an MRI. If healthy, Assad will compete for the final spot in the Cubs rotation after a season where he may have been pitching over his head. He logged a 3.73 ERA in 147 innings while all of his ERA estimators (xERA, FIP, xFIP, SIERA) were above 4.60. Colin Rea, Ben Brown and Jordan Wicks are the other top candidates for the final spot in Chicago's rotation.