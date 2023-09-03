Assad did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing seven hits and one walk over eight scoreless innings in a 2-1 loss to the Reds. He struck out seven.

Assad was masterful Saturday, racking up seven strikeouts to match the career-high that he set last time out against Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old righty was removed after eight innings with a 1-0 lead that Chicago's bullpen was unable to protect, sticking him with a tough-luck no-decision. Assad now has five consecutive outings going five-plus innings while allowing two or fewer earned runs, posting a 1.62 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 24:8 K:BB across 33.1 innings during that stretch. He'll look to continue his impressive string of starts next time out, which is projected to come at home against the Diamondbacks next week.

