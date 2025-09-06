Assad (2-1) earned the win against the Nationals on Friday, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Assad threw just 49 of 81 pitches for strikes and generated six whiffs but still worked into the sixth inning for a third straight outing. The 28-year-old gave up two runs in the fourth before being charged with two more after exiting with two on in the sixth. He owns a 4.62 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB across 25.1 innings this season and is likely headed back to the bullpen with Jameson Taillon (groin) set to return next week.