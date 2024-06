The Cubs placed Assad on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right forearm extensor strain, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's not clear how long Assad's forearm has been bothering him, but he's stumbled in June with a 5.49 ERA after entering the month with a 2.27 mark. Assad had been slated to get a start this weekend in Milwaukee, but the Cubs will need to find a substitute to fill in for that outing and at least one additional start next week, as well.