Assad (3-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing a run on three hits and two walks over seven innings against the Pirates. He struck out seven.

After allowing a run in the first inning, Assad rebounded to blank the Pirates over his next six frames while setting a season high with seven strikeouts. Assad's yet to allow more than two earned runs in five starts since rejoining the Cubs rotation, working to a 2.48 ERA in that span. Overall, the 26-year-old right-hander has a 2.96 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 60:32 K:BB across 79 innings this season. Assad will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently lined up for next week in Cincinnati.