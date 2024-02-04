Assad is likely competing with Hayden Wesneski, Drew Smyly and Jordan Wicks for the fifth spot in the Cubs' rotation to begin the season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kyle Hendricks, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon and newcomer Shota Imanaga figure to be locked into rotation spots to begin the season, which leaves the No. 5 spot open. Assad made 10 starts and 32 total appearances for the Cubs last year, and the righty posted a strong 3.05 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 109.1 innings. While fantasy managers would prefer that Assad is starting, he did give the Cubs a good multi-inning bullpen weapon in 2023, and they may decide to stick him back in that role in 2024 if it helps the club win games.