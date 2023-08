Assad is likely to start for the Cubs on Wednesday versus the White Sox, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Marcus Stroman (hip/ribs) was expected to return to the Cubs' rotation Wednesday but has suffered a setback and remains on the injured list. Assad tossed seven innings of one-run ball in an impressive start Friday against the Blue Jays and carries a 3.12 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 45:26 K:BB through 60.2 innings (three starts, 18 relief appearances) this year in a swingman role.