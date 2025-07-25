Assad (oblique) tossed three scoreless innings for the Cubs' Arizona Complex League affiliate Thursday. He allowed one hit and struck out six.

It was the first game action for Assad since April, and the righty looked sharp, albeit against lesser competition. The team will likely progress slowly with the 27-year-old, who has been sidelined all season due to a left oblique strain. The next step for Assad will likely be to increase his workload and also have him face more seasoned hitters, possibly at Triple-A Iowa. Once he's able to return to the majors, Assad could slot back into a rotation that's down Justin Steele (elbow) for the season and is also currently without Jameson Taillon (calf).