Assad is scheduled to start Friday's game in Toronto, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After making what was expected to be a spot start in place of the injured Marcus Stroman (hip) last weekend versus Atlanta, Assad will end up sticking around in the rotation for at least one more turn as a replacement for Drew Smyly, who has been moved to the bullpen. Assad has worked exactly 3.2 innings in both of his last two outings, so the right-hander should be stretched out enough to reach five innings Friday and qualify for the win. The Cubs have a pair of off days next week, so Assad would seem likely to have his next turn in the rotation skipped following Friday's start.