Cubs' Javier Assad: Poor showing in season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Assad (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out two.
Assad struggled in his season debut, and most of the damage was done courtesy of an Ernie Clement three-run home run in the fourth inning. The right-hander threw just 70 pitches in his first start off the 60-day injured list due to an oblique injury, so he still has some building up to do after tossing 68 pitches in his final rehab start for Triple-A Iowa. That said, Assad won't be a recommended streaming option as he aims to extend his pitch count next week versus the first-place Brewers.
