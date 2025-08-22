The Cubs recalled Assad from Triple-A Iowa, and he is scheduled to start against the Angels on Friday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Assad will take the spot on the Cubs' 26-man roster vacated by Ryan Brasier (groin), who was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Assad was dispatched to Triple-A on Monday, but he'll provide some short-term relief in the rotation with Michael Soroka (shoulder) on the 15-day IL.