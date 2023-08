Assad allowed two runs on five hits across 3.2 innings and did not factor into the decision in Saturday's game against Atlanta. He walked two and had three strikeouts.

Assad pitched decently in his second start of the season, keeping the Cubs in the game before they went on to an 8-6 win. The righty did snap a stretch of five straight scoreless appearances, though he still has a strong 3.35 ERA this season. Assad should stick in a long-relief role for Chicago.