Cubs manager David Ross said Saturday that Assad will pitch out of the bullpen going forward, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With Marcus Stroman returning to the rotation and starting Saturday, Assad will officially end up as the odd man out. The 26-year-old righty has given up eight runs over 13.2 innings across his last three starts and will serve as a multi-inning reliever during the Cubs' final push for a playoff berth.