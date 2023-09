Assad did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks over 3.1 innings against the Rockies. He struck out four.

After lasting at least five innings in six consecutive consecutive starts, Assad failed to complete four frames Tuesday. Despite allowing just five hits, he set a season high in runs and walks allowed. Assad is shaping up for a solid bounce-back opportunity next time out, as he's lined up to take on the Pirates at Wrigley early next week.