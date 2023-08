Assad tossed 3.2 scoreless innings of relief in Monday's loss to the Reds. He allowed one hit and three walks, while striking out four.

Assad continued his strong recent play, as he's now recorded five straight scoreless outings, a span of 11.1 innings. That's allowed the righty to lower his season ERA to 3.24. The Cubs don't need Assad in the rotation at the moment, so he should remain a valuable long-relief option, which doesn't do him any favors in fantasy leagues.