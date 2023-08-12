Assad (2-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over seven innings in a 6-2 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

The right-hander delivered his second big-league quality start in the longest outing of his career, tossing 58 of 90 pitches for strikes as he pitched to contact after the Cubs staked him to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Assad could return to the bullpen if Marcus Stroman (hip) is able to come off the IL and rejoin the rotation when first eligible Aug. 16, but the 26-year-old has been effective in any role. Through 60.2 innings this season, Assad has a 3.12 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 45:26 K:BB.