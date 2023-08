Assad will start Saturday against Atlanta, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Assad has just one start in the majors this season but has done well in his role as a multi-inning reliever by putting up a 3.24 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 50 innings. The 26-year-old righty typically throws about two-to-three innings per appearance, but he's made it up to five frames multiple times this year.