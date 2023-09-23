Assad (5-3) earned the win in Saturday's 6-3 victory over Colorado, allowing two hits and a hit batsman over four scoreless innings. He struck out six without issuing any walks.

It didn't take long for the 26-year-old to be used in his new role, tossing four scoreless frames in relief after Marcus Stroman lasted just three innings in his return to the rotation. Assad scattered two hits - a bunt single and a double - while throwing 36 of 49 pitches for strikes and earned his fifth win thanks to Chicago's late rally. If the righty is deployed in a similar fashion in his next appearance, it could come in the Cubs' final regular-season series in Milwaukee, but Saturday's low pitch count means we may see Assad sooner than that.