Assad (3-3) allowed three runs on seven hits across 5.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Diamondbacks. He walked one and didn't have any strikeouts.

Assad pitched OK, but he couldn't match his last two starts, when he went seven innings each time and allowed just one earned run overall. The righty has been pushed into the rotation with Marcus Stroman (hip) out and Drew Smyly getting shifted into the rotation. Assad has been solid all year with a 2.83 ERA across 92.1 innings, and he'll look to stay sharp in his next start, which is currently penciled in for Tuesday against the Rockies at Coors Field.