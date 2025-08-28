The Cubs recalled Assad from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Chicago sent Assad back to the minors after he made a spot start this past Saturday, when he allowed one earned run and struck out four over six innings in a no-decision versus the Angels. Assad didn't have to wait long to return to the Cubs, as he'll slot back into the rotation as a replacement for Jameson Taillon (groin), who was placed on the 15-day injured list. Assad is in line to make his next start Saturday against the Rockies at Coors Field.