Assad (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Assad is just a little over a week removed from landing on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm extensor strain, so it's a good sign that he's already been cleared to throw off the bump. The Cubs have a doubleheader on July 13, and Assad being ready by that date could be in the cards if all goes well.