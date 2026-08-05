Cubs' Javier Assad: Tosses 5.2 innings in no-decision

Assad didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Dodgers, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings.

Assad fared well opposite Tarik Skubal, and he ended just one out shy of recording what would've been his first quality start since mid-June. It remains to be seen if Assad will stay in the rotation following the deadline acquisitions of Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes, but as of now, he's lined up for Tuesday on the road against the Nationals. Assad owns a 3.58 ERA across 19 appearances (10 starts) and 75.1 innings with the Cubs in 2026. This is the third time in four seasons he has made at least 10 starts.